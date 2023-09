WC rushes for 384, Larimer tossed 5 TDs in 63-43 shootout win

WILMINGTON — Derek Larimer threw five touchdown passes, three to Lathan Jones, and WC rushed for 384 yards in a 63-43 shootout victory over the College of Wooster Saturday at Townsend Field.

Nehemiah Jenkins ran for 194 yards and Ben Hobbs had 137 as the Quakers posted their highest rushing total in at least a decade.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2023

@Townsend Field

Wilmington 63, Wooster 43

WO^8^7^7^21^^43

WC^15^21^14^13^^63

SCORING

First Quarter

WC-Lathan Jones 15 yard pass from Derek Larimer (Run good) 9:34

WO-Andrew Hammer 13 yard pass from Chanden Lee (Run good) 5:53

WC-Lathan Jones 73 yard pass from Derek Larimer (PAT good) 4:05

Second Quarter

WO-Tate Journell 14 yard pass from Chanden Lee (PAT good) 14:05

WC-Kaleb Easley 1 yard run (PAT good) 12:26

WC-Lathan Jones 12 yard pass from Derek Larimer (PAT good) 7:54

WC-Ben Hobbs 8 yard run (PAT good) 4:26

Third Quarter

WC-Nathan Throckmorton 7 yard pass from Derek Larimer (PAT good) 5:56

WO-Jordan Lewis 74 yard pass from Chanden Lee (PAT good) 5:12

WC-Kaleb Easley 10 yard pass from Derek Larimer (PAT good) 1:08

Fourth Quarter

WC-Nehemiah Jenkins 2 yard run (PAT failed) 11:21

WO-Kieran Klingsberg 88 yard kickoff erturn (PAT good) 11:08

WO-Liam Regan 37 yard fumble recovery (PAT good) 8:14

WO-Brazos Gadler 88 yard pass from Chanden Lee (PAT good) 2:37

WC-Ben Hobbs 2 yard run (PAT good) 0:32

STATISTICS

PASSING: Derek Larimer 12-21-1, 168 yards, 5 TD; Isaac Ross 1-1-0, 31 yards

RUSHING: Nehemiah Jenkins 28-194-1; Ben Hobbs 26-137-2; Derek Larimer 4-27-0; Demarco Owens 3-12-0; Nathan Throckmorton 2-5-0; Kaleb Easley 2-5-1; Isaac Ross 2-4-0

RECEIVING: Lathan Jones 5-145-3; Bryan Kears 1-16-0; Saa’lih Muhammed 1-13-0; Kaleb Easley 2-8-1; Nathan Throckmorton 1-7-1; Ben Hobbs 1-7-0; Nehemiah Jenkins 2-3-0

INTERCEPTIONS: Zac Schmidt 1, Xzerious Stinnett 1, Nathan Nemeth 1

TACKLES: Quentin Davis 9; Noah Perry 6 (2.5 tfl); Joey Weikel 5; Lincoln Washington 5 (2.5 tfl) Zac Schmidt 4; Jake Sheriff 4; Jalaun Covington 3; Jarod Lee 3; Nathan Nemeth 3; Xzerious Stinnett 2; Trevor Smith 2; Curtis Spangler 2; Logan Lovins 2; Nehemiah Jenkins 1; Na’Zere Neal 1; Kaleb Easley 1; Devon Harolson 1; Sean Hollenbeck 1; Dominic Smith 1; Justin Herring 1