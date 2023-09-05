Steed leads Goodwin by 1 in SBAAC American POY race

BATAVIA — One shot now separates the top two golfers in the SBAAC American Division.

After being tied through two rounds of league divisionals, Andy Steed now leads teammates Owen Goodwin by one shot for player of the year honors.

Steed had a 38 Tuesday to earn match medalist honors in the third divisional at Elks Run Golf Course. Goodwin posted a 39. Both players had 34s in the first divisional and 38s in the second.

There are two more nine-hole divisionals and the 18-hole league tournament remaining on the schedule.

The Falcons are running away with the team title. They won Tuesday’s outing with a 166 while runnerups Wilmington and New Richmond had 187s. In the season standings, Massie leads WHS by 61 strokes.

Tommy Halloran had a 46 for the Hurricane and is now 12 shots behind Goodwin and 13 back of Steed in player of the year honors.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2023

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Division

@Elks Run Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 166, Wilmington 187, New Richmond 187, Batavia 198, Goshen 222, Western Brown 229

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie (166) Andy Steed 38 Owen Goodwin 39 Logan Miller 44 Evan Davidson 48 Cam Morgan 48 Colson Morgan 45

Wilmington (187) Corrick DeBoard 48 Tommy Halloran 46 Landon Mellinger 47 Braydon Black 46 Patrick Tucker 52 Brody Reynolds 60

New Richmond (187) Nick Stoffel 40 Carson Kuhlman 43 Zach Dalton 48 Ryan Fischer 63 Brock Lindner 58 Lucas Higgins 56

Batavia (198) Ryan Brose 50 Brayden Schmittou 54 Kian Butler 50 Jack Stowell 53 Logan Roller 45 Landon Condo 61

Goshen (222) Kaydin Hahn 55 Cohen Hamann 55 Wyatt Price 54 Colby Thopmson 60 Chase Newton 58 Codie Schoonover 58

Western Brown (229) Kaden Patten 61 Luke Bronson 54 Levi Holden 69 Logan Maham 50 Zane Terwilliger 64 Mason Patten 65