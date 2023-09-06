CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School’s Students of the Month for the month of September have been announced:
Freshmen: Brooklynn Beckett and Bryson Lamb
Sophomores: Riley Blom and Isaac Young
Juniors: Carly Thompson and Oliver Wright
Seniors: Louissa Brewer and Tayten McCoy
CMHS also wants to recognize students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to their school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:
Caring: Shayne Baker (Kasten and McGraw), Brooklynn Beckett (Sternsher), Riley Blom (Holter), Bryson Lamb (Kasten), Sydni Linebaugh (Rolf), Abbie Lee (Rolf), Liam Short (Adams), and Jack Thamann (Adams)
Problem Solver: Treygen Byington (Richardson), Finn Denehy (Richardson), Marshall Hunter (Richardson and Rolf), Jay Shivener (Richardson), Tristen Trampler (Richardson), Oliver Wright (Richardson), and Isaac Young (Richardson)
Responsible: Kaylee McCollister (Morgan) and Sophia Purvis (Adams)
Trustworthy: Brooklynn Beckett (Adams)
Willing to Learn: Jack Anderson (Graves), Riley Blom (Graves), Aubrey Carlisle (Graves), Ricky Harner (McGraw), and Zak Moon (Graves)