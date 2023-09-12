Steed, Falcons in control of SBAAC American Division

HAMERSVILLE — SBAAC titles are there for the taking for Andy Steed and the Clinton-Massie boys golf team.

Steed fired a round of 36 Tuesday in the final SBAAC American Division match of the season at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. He will take a 180 total into the 18-hole American Division championship tournament.

He leads teammate Owen Goodwin by seven shots. Goodwin had a 39 Tuesday while Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran carded a 38 and is 20 behind Steed.

In the team standings, Clinton-Massie had a 164 Tuesday with Wilmington next in line with a 169. The Falcons are comfortably ahead in the team competition, 784 to 875 over the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2023

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf divisional

@Friendly Meadows Golf Course

Clinton-Massie (164) Andy Steed 36 Owen Goodwin 39 Logan Miller 47 Evan Davidson 42 Cam Morgan 55 Colson Morgan 47

Wilmington (169) Corrick DeBoard 46 Tommy Halloran 38 Landon Mellinger 40 Braydon Black 45 Oglesby 56 Gavynn Wells 56

New Richmond (174) Nick Stoffel 38 Carson Kuhlman 46 Zach Dalton 43 Ryan Fischer 48 Brock Linder 50 Grant Harrison 47

Batavia (182) Ryan Brose 46 Brayden Schmittou 48 Kian Butler 48 Jack Stowell 44 Logan Roller 44 Landon Condo 650

Western Brown (189) Kaden Patten 47 Luke Bronson 51 Dylan Helton 45 Logan Maham 49 Zane Terwilliger 48

Goshen (194) Kaydin Hahn 48 Cohen Hamann 51 Wyatt Price 49 Colby Thompson 49 Chase Newton 48 Codie Schoonover 57