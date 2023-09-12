Rain halts National Division showdown between EC, BHS

LEES CREEK — In battle for the top spot in SBAAC National Division tennis standings, Blanchester and East Clinton were interupted by rain Tuesday on the EC courts.

“We tried to dry the courts for about a hour before realizing that they weren’t going to dry. So we’ll have to finish it on Monday,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Lilly Bates and Katelyn Toles won their singles matches for Blanchester while Rylee Kempton was a winner for East Clinton at third singles. Neither doubles match was complete.

“Thought we got off to a great start. Lilly and Katelyn continued their strong play. They just got done before the heavy rain set in,” Sexton said.

The teams will return to the court 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Blanchester leads the National Division with a 6-1 record while East Clinton and Georgetown are both 5-2.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 2, East Clinton 1, suspended.

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Kailyn Mason 6-2, 6-4

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Molly Seabaugh 6-2, 6-2

3: Rylee Kempton (EC) d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley (B) leads Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert 1-0, (30-15*)

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon (B) vs. Abigail Prater, Josi Balon have not started