Wilmington gets 3-0 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington traveled to Blanchester and came away with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 win Tuesday in a non-league volleyball match at the BHS gym.

“Girls came out and played well,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “You just never know how they are going to respond playing on the road after a big loss. We adjusted well and moved the ball much better.”

Wilmington (6-4) were led by Brynn Bryant who had 11 kills and eight digs. Aidynne Tippett handed out 25 assists and had nine digs. Miya Nance had nine kills at the net while Lilly Trentman finished with eight kills. Layla Reynolds had eight digs.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Hurricane 3, Wildcats 0

Miya Nance 4 points 9 kills 1 ace 4 digs

Aidynne Tippett 7 points 3 kills 25 assists 1 ace 9 digs

Brynn Bryant 11 points 11 kills 2 assists 4 aces 8 digs

Lisbon Smith 4 points 3 kills 2 aces 11 digs 1 blocks

Layla Reynolds 8 points 2 assists 2 aces 8 digs

Taija Walker 4 kills 1 block

Lilly Trentman 2 points 8 kills 1 assists 3 digs