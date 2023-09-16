Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo

HARRISON — Eli Muterspaw powered his way into the end zone with 3:16 to play and Clinton-Massie remained unbeaten with a 21-14 win over Harrison.

The Falcons move to 5-0 while Harrison drops to 3-2.

Clinton-Massie will stay on the road this coming week when the Falcons travel to Alumni Field to face 4-1 Wilmington as SBAAC American Division play begins.

Clinton-Massie ran for 296 yards with Logan Chesser leading the way with 128. Jack Elkins went for 89 yards on six tries.

The Falcons defense held Harrison to 242 total yards. Ty Clutter led the Falcons with 8.5 tackles.

Chesser opened the scoring with a 15 yard run in the first quarter.

With both the Falcons and Wildcats averaging better than 30 points a game through four weeks, it was a bit surprising that neither team scored the rest of the first half and the Falcons were held off the scoreboard in the third period as well.

Harrison finally scored in the third with Cole Koops going in from two yards out. The extra point was no good and Massie held a 7-6 lead.

The Falcons were afforded some breathing room when Elkins scampered 59 yards to paydirt in the fourth quarter. Ean McGuinness extra point gave the Falcons a 14-6 lead.

Dickie Engel, Harrison quarterback, scored from 2 yards out then passed to Koops for the two-point conversion and the game was tied 14-14.

That set-up Muterspaw score with just over 190 seconds remaining in the game. The Massie defense held strong in the end to preserve the win.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2023

@Harrison High School

Clinton-Massie 21, Harrison 14

CM^7^0^0^14^^21

H^0^0^7^7^^14

SCORING

First Quarter

CM-Logan Chesser 15 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

H-Cole Koops 2 yard rush (PAT failed)

Fourth Quarter

CM-Jack Elkins 59 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

H-Dickie Engel 2 yard run (Engel pass to Koops)

CM-Eli Muterspaw 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 3:16

STATISTICS

PASSING: CM (1-3-1, 28 yards) Kaden Zantene 0-2-1, Brady Russell 1-1-0, 28 yards; H (11-23-1) Dickie Engel 11-23-0, 157 yards

RUSHING: CM (51-296) Logan Chesser 24-128 Jack Elkins 6-89 Eli Muterspaw 13-48 Cooper Carmack 7-29 Nolan Phipps 1-2; H (29-85) Cole Koops 13-42 Dickie Engel 15-41 Preston Flick 1-2

RECEIVING: CM (1-28) Logan Chesser 1-28; H (11-157) Luke Rogers 5-55 Kyle Hater 1-53 Sam Markanian 3-24 Cooper Rotert 1-21 Cole Koops 1-4

TACKLES: CM Mason Martini 1 Peyton Brewer 2.5 Carter Martin 2.5 Brighton Rodman 3 Ty Clutter 8.5 Nolan Phipps 4 Hunter Monds 4.5 Cooper Carmack 1 Eli Ruther 1 Miles Theetge 4 Brendan Musser 1.5 Brady Russell 4.5

FUMBLES: CM 1 lost; H 1 lost

PENALTIES: CM 4-44, H 4-26