Beam, Myers lead Falcons to 4th place at Friendship Inv.

CEDARVILLE — The Clinton-Massie girls cross country team finished fourth out of 14 complete teams Saturday at the Friendship Invitational.

Malea Beam led the Falcons with a 21:32 run, good for 10th place. Hailey Myers was right behind in 13th place.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2023

Friendship Invitational

@Elvin R. King XC Course

Cedarville University

High School Girls Blue (153 runners)

(1) Caitlyn Shipley, Westfall 19:42.5; (10) Malea Beam, CM 21:32; (13) Hailey Myers, CM 21:40; (35) Jillian Arledge, CM 23:23 PR; (43) Shelby Robinson, CM 23:47 PR; (72) Georgia Black, CM 25:23; (81) Kaylee Ramsey, CM 26:19 SB); (90) Dakota Cartner, CM 26:45

High School Boys Blue (236 runners)

(1) Isaac Wallis, Cedarville 16:07; (97) Caleb Werling CM 20:11; (122) Bryson Geyer, CM 20:59; (167) Mack Hensley, CM 22:16; (207) Laith Latif, CM 24:25 SB

Middle School Girls (180 runners)

(1) Mandy Mark, Cedarville 12:46.1; (93) Lylah Corbin, CM 16:32

Middle School Boys (225 runners)

(1) Asher Cole, WLS 10:51.3; (57) Joey Sweet, CM 13:15; (93) Cayden Patton, CM 14:04 PR; (145) Cy Franks 15:04 PR; (149) Jaxon Kemplin, CM 15:13; (176) Charles Seesing, CM 16:29 PR; (202) Luke Robinson 18:34 PR; (213) Kaleb Hodges, CM 19:56