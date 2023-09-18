Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler remained at first doubles in their match Monday with Greeneview.

WILMINGTON — With five matches over the next six days, Wilmington tennis coach Doug Cooper changed the lineup Monday and it produced a 4-1 win over Greeneview.

“It’s going to be a really long week, so we’re mixing up the lineup a bit,” Cooper said. “Giving some doubles players a shot at singles was fun. Everyone played well and we are looking forward to wrapping up league play over the next three days.”

Wilmington will play New Richmond Tuesday, Goshen Wednesday and the league tournament at home on Thursday.

“We’re playing good tennis right now we’ve been trending in the right direction all season,” said Cooper. “Now to keep our focus and have a strong finish. New Richmond played us extremely tough down there.”

The Hurricane moves to 9-7 with the win while the Rams have their 7-match win streak halted and drop to 8-8.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2023

Wilmington 4, Greeneview 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Addy Gill 6-1, 6-0

2-Jenna Pletcher was defeated by Kylee Wheeler 1-6, 0-6

3-Elena Gatti defeated Eve Matt 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Kennedy Gill, Brooke Sharpe 6-0, 6-1

2-Josie Heys, Kate Totten defeated Lauren Hoecke, Olivia Wheeler 6-4, 6-3