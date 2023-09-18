Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley were winners for Blanchester in its match with East Clinton Monday.

LEES CREEK — In the resumption of its match postponed from last week, Blanchester handed East Clinton 4-1 Monday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

Blanchester goes to 9-1 in the league, 1.5 games up on Georgetown (7-2) and 2.5 games up on East Clinton (6-3). There are 12 league matches in the regular season in addition to the league tournament.

“This whole team has come so far since the beginning of the summer,” Blanchester coach Matt Sextons aid. “I can’t say enough about those two doubles teams. They knew what was on the line.

“Second doubles (Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon) played a tight first set but really cruised in the second set. They haven’t lost together in league play at second doubles. First doubles (Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley) was a battle. Down 0-3 in the second, I told them to keep it simple and keep it away from their net player. We got that set and then went up 5-0 in the third. Credit to EC for battling back and getting it back on serve before we got the break to win it.

SUMMARY

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 4, East Clinton 1

Records: Blanchester 10-7 overall, 9-1 SBC National; East Clinton 7-5, 6-3

Singles:

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Kailyn Mason 6-2, 6-4

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Molly Seabaugh 6-2, 6-2

3: Rylee Kempton (EC) d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley (B) d. Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon (B) d. Abigail Prater, Josi Balon 7-5, 6-1