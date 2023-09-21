Astros wrap up National Div. season with 4-1 win

BETHEL — East Clinton wrapped up its SBAAC National Division season Thursday with a 4-1 win at Bethel-Tate.
East Clinton is 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the National Division.
Kailyn Mason and Molly Seabaugh won their singles matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
SUMMARY
Sept 21, 2023
@Bethel-Tate High School
Astros 4, Tigers 1
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason defeated Tolliver 6-0, 6-0
2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Bre Smith 6-0, 6-0
3-Rylee Kempton defeated Bronwyn de Hollander 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Crabtree, Wetzel 2-6, 1-6
2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon won by forfeit