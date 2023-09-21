RYDER CUP ‘23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil

The Americans never felt more confident. The Europeans rarely felt so annoyed.

A two-year wait can feel even longer when it comes to the pride and passion only the Ryder Cup can deliver in golf. Both sides were eager for the next Ryder Cup outside Rome, for different reasons.

Team USA was fresh off its most lopsided victory over Europe at Whistling Straits and had reason to believe they would turn the series back in their favor with such a young, powerful squad. Jordan Spieth already was looking ahead as he celebrated that autumn evening in Wisconsin.

“If we play like we did this week, the score will look the same over there,” he said.

Tommy Fleetwood of England recalled how much it burned to see the Americans celebrate, speaking as if he could still smell the smoke from Xander Schauffele’s victory cigar mixed with the spray of champagne.

“All of us stood there and thought, ‘We want to get our chance back,’” Fleetwood said. “The flight on the way home, we were all a little tender and hungover, but we were already planning what we can do better at the next Ryder Cup to bring it back.”

The 45th Ryder Cup starts Sept. 29 at Marco Simone between two teams that don’t look the same from two years ago.

Some of that is a product of age — Europe had four players in their 40s. A lot of it is a product of eight players from the last Ryder Cup who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which kept Europeans off their team and set the bar extremely high for any Americans to return.

Brooks Koepka is the only LIV Golf player to make it back, and it took a PGA Championship title and a runner-up in the Masters for that to happen.

What hasn’t changed is the history against the Americans.

Five players on the U.S. team, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, were not even born the last time the Americans won a Ryder Cup on European soil. That was in 1993 at The Belfry, when Ryder Cup rookie Davis Love III made the cup-clinching putt. Love is now a 59-year-old assistant captain.

“It’s really wild,” Scheffler said of the six straight road losses with teams that were stacked with Hall of Fame players like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, major champions like Love, Spieth and Dustin Johnson. “Such great players. Just proves how difficult it is. But we’ve got a lot of fresh blood on the team this year. Only a handful of guys have played over there. I like our chances. Ignorance is bliss.”

Even so, it’s tough to ignore 30 years of history, which suggests this is more than a coincidence or one team making a few more putts.

Europe prefers to set up the golf course to their strengths — thick rough to put a premium on accuracy, slightly slower greens to allow for more aggressive putts.

And then there’s the small matter of fans. The gallery was one-sided at Whistling Straits because of travel restrictions still in place from the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume at the Ryder Cup is unlike anything in golf, from the first tee to the 18th green, from the opening match on Friday morning to the final singles match on Sunday afternoon. It never ends.

“Just the mere fact that when you come to a hostile, foreign environment, it’s hard,” U.S. captain Zach Johnson said. “I don’t know why we haven’t (won). What I do know is that 2023 will be an opportunity of a lifetime, and that will be my message.”

FanDuel lists the Americans as slight favorites, which is nothing new. The U.S. team typically looks great on paper, suspect on European grass. All 12 of the Americans are among the top 25 in the world ranking. Three of them won majors this year.

That’s nothing new, of course. They had all 12 in the top 25 and three major champions in 2018 in France and lost. They had 10 players in the top 25 and three major champions in 1997 in Spain and lost.

“I think one of the great accomplishments in our game now is to win an away Ryder Cup,” Rory McIlroy said. “I think with just how partisan it’s become in terms of having a home field advantage, being able to set the golf course up in a way that benefits your team, I think the next team that wins a Ryder Cup on foreign soil, I think it’s a huge accomplishment.”

McIlroy was still a teenager in Northern Ireland the last time Europe truly owned the Ryder Cup in the mid-2000s. Starting with 2008, the home team has won every Ryder Cup except for the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, when Europe staged an improbable comeback.

“We weren’t supposed to win in ’12,” McIlroy said. “Since then, the home team has won, each time pretty convincingly.”

The Americans return seven players from that record 19-9 win over Europe two years ago, which includes Koepka.

The PGA Tour has suspended players who joined the rival LIV circuit. The PGA of America runs the Ryder Cup — not the tour — though the only access to Ryder Cup points for Americans was the majors. That’s where Koepka thrives. He finished just outside the top six automatic qualifiers, and no one was surprised when Johnson used one of his six captain’s picks on him.

“He’s built for the biggest of stages,” Johnson said of Koepka, a five-time major champion. “And there’s no bigger stage than the Ryder Cup.”

For Europe, the effect was stronger. Henrik Stenson was stripped of his captaincy when he joined LIV, and Luke Donald took over only last August. Key players who joined LIV were in their 40s, including Ian Poulter. Missing from the European team for the first time since 1997 is Sergio Garcia, the leading scorer in Ryder Cup history.

Masters champion Jon Rahm wanted his fellow Spaniard on the team. Garcia made a last-minute effort, telling the European tour he would pay all his sanctions for joining LIV and play as many tournaments as needed. The tour told him he could not be reinstated until next year.

It was always going to be a transition year for Europe, and Donald used two of his picks on the future. One was 22-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. The other was Ludvig Aberg, the top college player this year. In four months as a pro, he already has a European tour win and a footnote in history: The only player to appear in a Ryder Cup before he plays in a major.

McIlroy played a practice round with Aberg at Marco Simone and was impressed.

“I was on the bandwagon before,” he said. “Certainly at the front row of it now.”

Marco Simone is the fourth course in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup. The others were at Valderrama in Spain (1997), The K Club in Ireland (2006) and Le Golf National in France (2018). All of them produced European victories, a streak Europe would love to continue.

The Americans are desperate to end it, hopeful they can carry some momentum from a Ryder Cup in Wisconsin that now seems longer ago than two years.

Doug Ferguson is the Associated Press golf writer.

Ryder Cup Guide: Schedule, how to watch and betting favorites

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — What started as a friendly golf exhibition nearly 100 years ago is anything but that now.

The Ryder Cup has become the biggest spectacle in golf, held once every two years between the United States and Europe for nothing more than bragging rights and ownership of a 17-inch gold trophy. Seth Waugh, the CEO at the PGA of America, referred to the Ryder Cup as a “combination of the Olympics and the Super Bowl and a (Rolling) Stones concert.”

While the United States has a 27-14-2 lead in the series dating to 1927, Europe has a 11-9-1 edge going back to 1979 when continental Europe was invited to join players from Britain and Ireland.

The Americans have not won on European soil in 30 years. This could be their best chance to end that drought, coming off a 19-9 mauling in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Of course, they say that every time the Ryder Cup comes to Europe. And the gold trophy never seems to go home with them.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE RYDER CUP

The Ryder Cup starts Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 1 at Marco Simone outside Rome.

This is only the third Ryder Cup to be held in continental Europe since European players were invited to play in 1979. The others were at Valderrama in Spain in 1997 and Le Golf National in France in 2018.

HOW TO WATCH

NBC Universal and Sky Sports provide wall-to-wall television of the coverage. For American fans, that means getting up early on the East Coast.

USA Network will carry the opening day of fourballs and foursomes from 1:30 a.m. until noon Eastern. On Saturday, USA Network will broadcast team sessions from 1:30 to 3 a.m., and then NBC Sports will pick up coverage until noon. For the Sunday singles, NBC will start coverage at 5:30 a.m. until its conclusion, expected to be around 1 p.m.

In Europe, Sky Sports will have coverage from the start to the end of the matches each day.

TEAM USA VS. TEAM EUROPE

Zach Johnson is the U.S. captain. The Americans return seven players from the 2021 team that handed Europe its worst loss — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The four Ryder Cup rookies are U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, British Open champion Brian Harman, Max Homa and Sam Burns. Rickie Fowler rounds out the team. He’s playing for the first time since 2018. Koepka is the only player from LIV Golf on the team, one of the six captain’s picks after just missing out on automatic qualifying.

Luke Donald is the European captain. Henrik Stenson was the original choice but was dismissed as captain when he joined LIV Golf. Europe is in a rebuilding year but still has a strong core of experience — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry. The four Ryder Cup rookies are Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro only in June. The LIV effect is strong. Missing from the European team room are Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell. Europe has always leaned on its heritage.

THE STREAK

Nearly half the players at Marco Simone — five Americans and six Europeans — were not even born the last time the Americans won the Ryder Cup in Europe.

That was in 1993 at The Belfry in England. The winning putt came from a Ryder Cup rookie, Davis Love III, who now is a 59-year-old vice captain for the U.S.

Since then, the Americans have lost in Spain, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France.

BETTING GUIDE

The Americans are always favored, and this year is no exception. FanDuel Sportsbook has Team USA as a slight favorite (-110) over Europe (+125). Even though the U.S. hasn’t won away from home since 1993, it is coming off a 19-9 victory, its widest margin ever against Europe.

FanDuel also has odds on who will be the top scorer, and that gets a little tricky. That will depend partially on how often someone plays. Two years ago, the Americans had only one player (Dustin Johnson) go all five matches. Europe had two (Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland).

Scottie Scheffler is favored to earn the most U.S. points (+470) over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+600). For Europe, Rory McIlroy is the favorite (+430) over Jon Rahm (+500).

RYDER CUP ‘23: Capsules of the US players at Marco

A capsule look at the American team in the Ryder Cup, to be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy (listed in order they made the team):

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 27

World ranking: 1

Ryder Cup record: 2-0-1

Career victories: 6

2023 victories: WM Phoenix Open, The Players Championship.

Majors: Masters (2022).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns.

Ryder Cup moment: Opening with four straight birdies to build a 4-up lead and beating Jon Rahm, 4 and 3, at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: The world’s No. 1 player is the premier ball-striker in golf. The attention over the last half of the year was not making putts.

WYNDHAM CLARK

Age: 29

World ranking: 10

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

Career victories: 2

2023 victories: Wells Fargo Championship, U.S. Open.

Majors: U.S. Open (2023).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Winning his first major to secure a spot on the team.

Backspin: Clark was No. 204 in the world ranking the last time the Ryder Cup was played. His two wins this year were the U.S. Open over Rory McIlroy and the Wells Fargo Championship over Xander Schauffele.

BRIAN HARMAN

Age: 36

World ranking: 9

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

Career victories: 3

2023 victories: British Open.

Majors: British Open (2023).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Never finishing higher than 17th in the Ryder Cup standings until winning the British Open and finishing third.

Backspin: His putting and grit always suited him for match play, and he has a particular toughness about him when it comes to playing for the flag.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 31

World ranking: 5

Ryder Cup record: 3-0-1

Career victories: 8

2023 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas.

Ryder Cup moment: Going unbeaten in four matches in his first Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: One of five players on the U.S. team who went winless in 2023.

MAX HOMA

Age: 32

World ranking: 7

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

Career victories: 6

2023 victories: Farmers Insurance Open.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel.

Ryder Cup moment: Seeing the size of the first tee at Marco Simone and realizing this wasn’t the Presidents Cup.

Backspin: Homa went 4-0 in his first team experience at the Presidents Cup and is capable of pairing with several players.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 29

World ranking: 6

Ryder Cup record: 3-1-0

Career victories: 8

2023 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

Ryder Cup moment: Lighting up his cigar after the U.S. victory at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: Much like Cantlay, he has no real weakness to his game except for not winning more often. Brings a no-nonsense attitude to the matches.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 33

World ranking: 15

Ryder Cup record: 6-5-1

Career victories: 14

2023 victories: LIV Golf-Orlando, PGA Championship.

Majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Brandt Snedeker, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth.

Ryder Cup moment: Tying for fourth in the 2016 PGA Championship on an injured ankle in a bid to make his first Ryder Cup team (he did).

Backspin: The only player from LIV Golf at Marco Simone. His record in the majors speaks for itself. But he hasn’t performed well since June.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 30

World ranking: 12

Ryder Cup record: 8-7-3

Career victories: 16

2023 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka.

Ryder Cup moment: Nearly running into Lake Michigan after an incredible shot on the side of a steep hill at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: Renowned for his putting and his partnership with Justin Thomas. He has never won a singles match in four Ryder Cups.

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Age: 26

World ranking: 19

Ryder Cup record: 3-0-1

Career victories: 6

2023 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young.

Ryder Cup moment: Getting the Ryder Cup-clinching point at Whistling Straits in the only match he didn’t win all week (it was a halve).

Backspin: His driving and iron play is getting back to his standard. The two partners he’s had in team competition are not on the team.

SAM BURNS

Age: 27

World ranking: 20

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

Career victories: 5

2023 victories: WGC-Dell Match Play.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Scottie Scheffler.

Ryder Cup moment: Getting left off 2021 team in favor of best friend Scottie Scheffler.

Backspin: He won the Dell Match Play in March based on his putting, one of his greatest assets. He and Scheffler were ineffective at Presidents Cup.

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 34

World ranking: 25

Ryder Cup record: 3-7-5

Career victories: 10

2023 victories: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Jimmy Walker, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland.

Ryder Cup moment: Falling 3 down to Edoardo Molinari and then winning the last three holes for a halve at Celtic Manor in 2010.

Backspin: He ended a four-year winning drought in July. A controversial pick, mainly because he has a 1-6-5 Ryder Cup record on the road and went three Ryder Cups before winning his first match.

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 30

World ranking: 24

Ryder Cup record: 6-2-1

Career victories: 15

2023 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017, 2022).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay.

Ryder Cup moment: Taking down Rory McIlroy in singles in his Ryder Cup debut.

Backspin: He will get scrutiny for being a captain’s pick without reaching the FedEx Cup playoffs. But this pick was never in doubt. His Ryder Cup record and passion make him hard to leave off the team.

