6-under wins Tuesday senior outing at Elks

The team of Jeff Watkins, Bill Ross, Don Sicurella and Larry Roddy had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 12, 14, 15 and 16.

The rest of the field:

29-Terry Richard, Jim Luck, Cliff Doyle, Dave Miller

29-Carl Wright, Mike Gross, Fred Stern, Gary Schrader

30-Dick Mitchener, Harold Anderson, D Bullock, Jack Carson

31-Gary DeFayette, Mark Hess, Steve Cline, Eric Keltner

32-Jim Doak, Dan Adams, Bruce Barrett, Rocky Long

32-Herb Johnson, French Hatfield, Jim Jones, Gene Breckel

32-Dave Harp, Gary Bishop, Bob Storer, Rusty Smethwick

35-Ron Cook, John Philp, Bob Vanzant, Kathy Keltner