Reds lose 4-3 as Wild Card hopes dwindling with 3 games left

CLEVELAND (AP) — As the Cleveland crowd chanted for him like never before, Terry Francona tipped his cap to salute their 11 years together.

This was goodbye. A perfect send-off.

Shane Bieber shut down Cincinnati for six innings and the Guardians sent Francona, their beloved manager, off with a victory Wednesday night in his final home game, a 4-3 victory that severely damaged the Reds’ playoff hopes.

After the final out, Francona, who is retiring after 23 seasons, two World Series titles and the respect of virtually everyone in the sport, stood in line like he always has to shake hands and high-five his players.

“I was really touched,” Francona said. “I guess what I’m just trying to convey is the 11 years here are what is the best part. It’s not like the last day. It’s everything that I lived through here with the people that I was with and that’s what I care about.”

Bieber (6-6) limited the Reds to one run and five hits in just his second start since July 15 — and maybe his last for Cleveland. The right-hander missed more than two months with elbow inflammation, one of several key injuries that contributed to the Guardians not defending their AL Central title.

The Reds are in danger of missing the postseason as well. But they got some help as Chicago lost 6-5 in 10 innings to Atlanta, keeping Cincinnati within 1 1/2 games of the Cubs and Miami for the third NL wild card spot with just three games left.

The Guardians strung together five straight hits in the second inning off weary Reds starter Andrew Abbott (8-6), who didn’t get out of the third inning. Tyler Freeman and rookie Brayan Rocchio had RBI singles in Cleveland’s second.

Down 4-1, the Reds rallied with a pair of runs in the eighth off reliever Trevor Stephan. Pinch-hitter Nick Martini and Jonathan India hit consecutive doubles and Spencer Steer’s RBI groundout brought Cincinnati within one run.

Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his MLB-best 43rd save. The right-hander got a big assist from right fielder Ramón Laureano, who threw out Noelvi Marte trying to stretch a single into a double.

UP NEXT

Reds: Off Thursday before a three-game series to end the regular season in St. Louis. Rookie RHP Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.66 ERA) starts the opener against RHP Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09).

Guardians: Following a day off, Cleveland begins a three-game, season-ending series in Detroit with RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13) facing LHP Joey Wentz (3-12, 6.45) on Friday.

