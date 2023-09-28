Falcons top Astros, complete sweep of county tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie made it a clean sweep of Clinton County Wednesday with a 3-0 win over East Clinton on the Lebanon Road tennis courts.

The Falcons, 17-1 on the year, defeated Wilmington, Blanchester and now East Clinton this season. The Astros are 9-6.

The match of the day came at first singles where Elle Dunham of Clinton-Massie outlasted Rylee Kempton of East Clinton 11-9 in a first set tiebreaker and went on to win the match 7-6 (11-9), 6-2.

SUMMARY

Sept 27, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 3, Astros 0

Singles

1-Elle Dunham defeated Rylee Kempton 7-6 (11-9) 6-2

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Stephanie Lambert, Mallory Thomason 6-2, 6-0

2-Taylee Olberding, Emma Everitt defeated Abigail Prater, Josi Balon 6-1, 6-3