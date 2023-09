Falcons, Hurricane battle to 1-1 tie at Alumni Field

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied 1-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field.

Batavia leads the division with a 4-1 record. The Falcons are now 5-1-1 and the Hurricane 3-1-2.

The Hurricane scored first with Jose Morales notching the goal, his league leading 19th goal of the season.

But in the second half, the Falcons tied the game when Wyatt Coblentz set-up Gleb Luce for the equalizer.