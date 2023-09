Week 7 Football Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Goshen 0

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie overpowered Goshen 50-0 Friday night for the No. 1 ranked Falcons seventh win of the season.

At Jim Brown Stadium on the Goshen campus, the Falcons ran for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.

Led by Cooper Carmack’s 95 yards on just three carries, Clinton-Massie had four players rush for more than 60 yards in the win.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Sept 29, 2023

@Jim Brown Stadium

Clinton-Massie 50, Goshen 0

CM^14^15^14^7^^50

G^0^0^0^0^^0

SCORING

First Quarter

CM: Cooper Carmack 58 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Kaden Zantene 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Second Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 8 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Logan Chesser 6 yard run (Brighton Rodman pass from Kaden Zantene)

Third Quarter

CM: Peyton Warren 43 yard run (Ean McGuiness PAT)

CM: Peyton Warren 1 yard run (Ean McGuiness PAT)

Fourth Quarter

CM: Jack Elkins 9 yard run (Ean McGuiness PAT)

STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: CM 23, G 14

RUSHING: CM (45-407) Cooper Carmack 3-95, Logan Chesser 13-94, Peyton Warren 5-65, Eli Muterspaw 11-62, Jack Elkins 7-37, Kaden Zantene 2-25, Ty Martin 2-17, Mason Martini 2-12; G (18-59) Logan Haley 7-36, Lucas Perkins 8-17, River Gambrell 2-5, Camden Telinda 1-1

PASSING: CM (1-2-0, 33 yards) Kaden Zantene 1-2-0, 33 yards; G (20-36-0, 171 yards) Logan Haley 19-33-0, 165 yards; Camden Telinda 1-3-0, 6 yards

RECEIVING: CM (1-33) Miles Theetge 1-33; G (20-171) Camden Telinda 7-92, Ehtan Ricahrdsno 3-38, Kash Keitz 4-30, Quentin Rice 1-10, Logan Haley 1-6, Peyton Montgomery 1-4

FUMBLES: CM 0-0, G 2-2

PENALTIES: CM 2-21, G 2-10

TACKLES: Eli Ruther 2, Nolan Phipps 3.5, Tristen Trampler 1.5, Hunter Monds 0.5, Miles Theetge 1, Liam Lamb 2, Brendan Musser 2.5, Wade Collett 1, Brighton Rodman 2, Corey Frisch 1, Mase Neeley 1, Peyton Brewer 1.5, Ty Martin 0.5, Evan Hathaway 0.5, Mason Martini 5.5, Ty Clutter 3.5, Cooper Carmack 2, Carter Martin 1.5

SACKS: Brendan Musser 1, Brighton Rodman 1