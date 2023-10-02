Kendra Larrick, Kenny Larrick, and Kevin Larrick donated the funds for the benches at Putman Elementary School. Submitted photo

Two benches were donated to Putman Elementary School in honor of Linda Larrick — a 1963 Blanchester alumnus who worked in the Blanchester Local Schools for 43 years.

She spent most of that time as the administrative assistant at Putman Elementary. In addition to providing valuable support for the principals and teachers over the years, Larrick welcomed every student and provided help and material items for any student in need. From bandages to Valentines, Halloween costumes, books for book exchanges, and money for field trips – Larrick was always there to help students in whatever way she was needed.

Upon her passing last fall, thousands of dollars were donated in her honor through the Blanchester Schools Foundation. Larrick’s children, Kendra and Kevin, and her husband, Ken Larrick, donated the funds for the benches. They were purchased through the Blan Schools Foundation and were mounted in front of the school to welcome students and to remind everyone of her dedication to the students and staff.

Additionally, funds are available to assist students in need with the very items that Larrick used to provide. These funds can be requested through the principal, Jeri Earley, at the school. Larrick’s dedication and caring legacy will continue to shine at Putman Elementary School.