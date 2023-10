Lions, Falcons battles to 1-1 girls soccer tie at Irelan Field

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond and Clinton-Massie battled to a 1-1 tie Monday at Frank Irelan Field.

The SBAAC American Division girls soccer tie puts the Falcons at 4-7-2 overall, 2-4-2 in league play. The Lions go to 3-7-2 overall, 2-3-2 in the American.

Hope Roberts, with an assist to Danica Bullock, scored the only goal for Clinton-Massie.

Hayden Turner made nine saves in goal for Clinton-Massie.