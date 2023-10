Lions upset Falcons 3-1, putting Hurricane back on top in American

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond upset Clinton-Massie 3-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons dropped out of first place in the American with a 5-2-1 division mark. Wilmington is now on top with a 4-1-2 record. New Richmond is 3-4 in the division.

Colton Waldman scored two goals for the Lions, both on penalty kicks. Colton Pope had 13 saves in goal for New Richmond.