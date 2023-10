Lions stay on top of division with win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond remained in first place in the SBAAC American Division after handing Clinton-Massie a 20-25, 17-25, 11-25 defeat Monday in league play.

The Lions are 7-1 in the division, 15-4 overall. Massie is 4-13, 0-8.

Olivia Ward led CM with 15 digs while Natalee Hillman had 14 digs. Emma Redman led with nine kills.

SUMMARY

Oct 2, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Lions 3, Falcons 0

Brelee Addington 1 kill 6 digs

Laila Davis 4 kills 8 digs

Annalyse George 3 digs

Natalee Hillman 4 kills 1 assist 4 aces 14 digs

Sophia Jones 3 digs

Emma Redman 9 kills 3 digs 3 blocks

Sydney Schneder 1 kill 8 assists 2 digs

Lila Theetge 1 kill 1 dig

Maddie Ward 7 digs

Olivia Ward 1 ace 15 digs