Clinton Co. Health District releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Subway Restaurant #46274, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina

Past violations have been corrected

Notes: There is no one certified as a food manager. All class three facilities must have at least one employee who is certified as a manager in food safety

Hand sink in kitchen is still dirty and hand sink behind prep line is dirty. All hand wash sinks must be kept clean to ensure hands are properly cleaned/washed

All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41 degree Fahrenheit or below, tuna salad was found at 58 degree Fahrenheit and tomato sauce at 45 degree Fahrenheit. Manager removed from service.

The sauce bottles on the service line were not dated. All food must be dated for use within seven days when removed from original container or opened

Male employee was not wearing beard net, female employee had hair pulled back but was not wearing hair restraint, all employees must wear proper hair restraints while in food service

Bread oven not working in front of the store

Slushie machine by the back door on the floor

All equipment must be maintained in good working order or removed from the facility for ease of cleaning

The second and third compartments of the three compartment sink is extremely dirty with black mildew.

All sinks must be properly washed and kept clean to ensure proper cleaning of dishes in the facility

Door and the floor of walk-in cooler is dirty

Small metal bread storage cabinet is dirty

Outside of metal pans have marker residue on the outside of them on clean storage area

Outside of sauce bottles on the make line had food debris

Outside of food shakers were dirty on the make up line

All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean and in good repair

Faucet at the three compartment sink is leaking. All plumbing must be maintained and in good working order

Toilets in both bathrooms were dirty, all restrooms must be maintained clean

Wall behind soda/tea machine is dirty

Floor behind the make line is dirty and in dining area

Perimeter of floor in the kitchen is dirty but are better than last inspection

Door in walk-in freezer doesn’t close properly due to ice buildup

Seal on the glass door of meat make line cooler is wearing off

Reach in cooler behind make-line has water in bottom of unit leaking out onto the floor

Follow-up inspection in two weeks, 10/6

All of these violations were repeat violations for the second time

Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Received a complaint that restaurant was dirty, inspector performed a full inspection

Found hand wash sink (nearest to manager’s office) with spoon inside and mold/food inside and no paper towels for drying hands. Must keep all hand wash sinks clean of debris and fully stocked for convenient use

Found food items (olives, mushrooms) in a cart in the cooler uncovered beneath the dusty condenser fans, must store covered to protect

Found plate on bar with food debris, and shelving ledges (where food is stored on baking sheets in speed rack) with mold growth and debris inside ice bin. Visually verify there is no food debris before placing dishes for use and keep equipment clean that can come into contact with food

Found the following foods out of temperature: butter at 47 degree Fahrenheit, cantaloupe and melon at the bar at 51 degree Fahrenheit. Maintain all TCS foods 41 degree Fahrenheit or lower to control bacterial growth

Observed cut melon, cut lettuce and cut tomatoes without a date-mark in the walk in cooler, must date-mark all ready to eat TCS foods for discard on the seventh day

Found no times for discard on foods held under time.

Found chemical (grill cleaner) stored above grill. Store below to prevent potential chemical contamination

Found wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer water, store in 200-400 ppm, quat sanitizer to control microbial growth

Utensils stored in water, water is measuring 126-131 degree Fahrenheit. Must be at 135 degree Fahrenheit to store in this manner

Found ice build up in butter lowboy, this unit is holding high than 41 degree Fahrenheit due to freeze up, must adjust/repair unit

Found many lids with broken corners, must replace

Found dishes on clean side of dish machine with food burnt onto them, must rinse properly before sending through the machine

List of items to clean was given

Follow up on 10/10.

Murphy Farms, 1675 Accommodation Drive, Wilmington

No violations observed upon inspection. PIC will email/call if adding equipment to menu

Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington

There were some gnats flying around the three compartment sink. All facilities must be free from insects/pests

Cook not wearing hair restraints, all employees handling/preparing food must wear hair restraints

Shelves in bakery area are covered with foil, all equipment/shelves must be smooth and easily cleanable and kept in good repair

Beaugard’s Southern BBQ, 975 South st., Wilmington

Follow-up on cooler repair

Walk-in cooler temperature was 40 degree Fahrenheit, chicken wings in walk-in cooler were at 39 degree Fahrenheit

Facility got new ice machine

Everything looks good and is working properly

Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Found shredded cheese at 46 degree Fahrenheit in the low cooler (across from oven) PIC discarded

Observed dish soap stored with pop in a box. Must store soaps away from food to help prevent contamination

Found the large reach in (pizza make area) without a thermometer in the Pepsi cooler. It was not in working order, must order more hanging thermometers and replace as needed

Found lexans (containers) nested together while still wet. Must allow to dry before nesting together

Light shield needed over prep table in back storage room

Note: Pizza oven is very clean and discussed not storing clothing hanging from shelves with food or contact surfaces

Townplace Suites by Marriott, 175 Holiday Dr., Wilmington

There was no soap available at the hand sink, all hand sinks must be provided with soap, warm water and paper towels for proper cleaning of hands

There were three open cans of soda and beer in bar reach-in on middle shelf. All containers must be placed on bottom shelf and must be used or discarded at the end of the night

Royalton Inn and Suites, 201 Carrie Dr., Wilmington

Only serving cereal, fruit, pre-packaged donut/muffin

Subway #56263, 993 South St., Wilmington

There is no employee who has manager certification at this facility

Gnats flying around the three compartment sink

One employee with no hair restraint, two employees with visors and long ponytails

Hot Head Burrito, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

No employee with manager certification

In the reach-in warmer beside the grill chicken (diced) pan one- 119 degree Fahrenheit and pan two- 103 degree Fahrenheit, taco meat 132 degree Fahrenheit. All TCS foods must be held hot at 135 degree Fahrenheit or above. Food must be reheated to 165 degree Fahrenheit

Employee with beard not wearing beard net. Female employee not wearing hair restraint

Wall and caulking behind three compartment sink is dirty (black mildew) all non food contact surfaces must be kept clean. Caulking may need to be removed, wall cleaned and then new caulking

No test strips available to test sanitizer solution

Back splash of pop machine was dirty and drain tubes were dirty

KFC, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington

Investigated complaint from an anonymous individual who alleging roach infestation on dirty fry oil and generally dirty conditions.

Did not find evidence of a cockroach infestation (no live or dead insects around)

Left a list of cleaning that needed done

Comb’s Bakery, 1221 Wayne Rd., Wilmington

Found rear hand wash sink blocked and in need of cleaning. Soap dispenser needs relocated so that’s its not above any food

Food not made with common label, found unlabeled white powder and creams/fillings

Found food items open: sprinkles, flour, fry oil

Found clean aprons hanging on shelf containing chemicals

Found container with broken handle and duct tape

cleaning along the perimeters is needed

Note: freezer locked during inspection; must be able to access for inspection. PIC was emailed to schedule a time to come back

Roberts Center, 123 Gano Rd., Wilmington

Using ROP (reduced oxygen packaging) for leftovers and meats

Gnats around dishwasher and sinks in kitchen

Seal coming off at the bottom of the walk-in cooler and a large ice accumulation at the bottom

Cracked floor tiles

Floor behind cooking equipment coming up

Wall beside dishwasher- spray off area has black mildew build-up

Floors around cooking equipment were dirty with food debris

Walls in kitchen were dirty

HACCP plans need to be on file in office and copy of HACCP plans need sent to health department

The Red Zone, 762 West Main., Blanchester

Cleaning is much improved and no evidence of pests found on this visit

Continue cleaning floors throughout kitchen

Pest control is scheduled to come out soon

Facility ordered three new dish rack drain trays

Little Caesars, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Build up under stove (however it is much improved from last inspection)

Continue scrubbing the area

Repair the trim cover base at corner of dough room and the exit door corners

Facility received another treatment this morning -no pests observed upon this inspection

Inspector will return end of Oct.

Spillway Lodge 623 Old State Road., Clarksville

Chest freezer in bard lid is not attached just sitting on top; unit needs to be replaced and moved

Temperatures were good

Majestic Springs Golf Club 1631 Todds Fork Rd., Wilmington

Found pump hand sink at lower grill area without soap and low water.

Found comet stored on top of shelf food

Found two spray bottles of cleaner stored near food contact surfaces\

Repair the soap dispenser in the “upper” kitchen

Ice build up in chest freezer

Found sponges at three comp sink, no not use sponges for dish washing because bacteria

Temperatures were all within Ohio limits

True North #724, 5737 US 68 North, Wilmington

Two outdated chicken sandwiches

Four outdated naked green machine smoothies

All items were discarded by manager

Papa Johns Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Two employees not wearing hair restraints

Hand sink by three compartment sink has black/pink mildew/mold on caulking

Note: Using dough stretcher, make crust and hold on racks until order is placed then toppings are added

United Dairy Farmers, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington

Open bag of shredded cheese in walk in cooler that was not dated

All employees must wear hair restraints

There was trash on the floor of the walk-in cooler, under shelves