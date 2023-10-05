Suzanne Burke, president and CEO of the COA; Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations; Ronnell Spears, chief financial officer; Jane Newkirk, chief executive officer at Community Action; and Stella Cramer, Senior Center director, sit alongside the Clinton County Commissioners during a Wednesday morning meeting focused on elderly services and grants. Serena Hammond | New Journal photo

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners convened Wednesday morning for a session that covered a range of important topics, from pending items to critical updates on elderly services and budgets.

Here’s a rundown of the key highlights:

Elderly Services Update and Budget Presentation

At 9 a.m., Suzanne Burke, president and CEO of the Council on Aging (COA), and vice president of program operations of COA, Ken Wilson, delved into an extensive update on elderly services, budgetary matters, and the five-year levy plan projections. Their presentation also touched upon the Housing and Urban Development Grant awarded for home medications.

Grant for Sustaining Seniors and Promoting Independence

During the meeting, Burke and Wilson engaged in an extensive discussion regarding the Healthy Aging grant application for Clinton County. The grant, if secured, would amount to $216,885 and is intended to support seniors in maintaining their independence, staying connected with their community, and delaying Medicaid entry, all while promoting a healthy and independent lifestyle.

Background on the Healthy Aging Grant

Ohio counties have until Oct. 13 to apply for their share of the $40 million Healthy Aging grants, which are one-time allocations funded by the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), elaborated Burke. These funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

Grant Requirements

Initially, the Ohio Department of Aging implied that county commissioners would have broad discretion in using the grant funds. Burke explained that however, additional information clarified specific allocation requirements, including:

– Allocating at least 20% of the total allocation to support food assistance services.

– Allocating at least 20% of the total allocation to support housing assistance.

– Allocating at least 10% of the total allocation to support internet access and digital literacy services.

– Utilizing the remaining funds to provide evidence-based/evidence-informed services in line with Ohio’s 2023-2026 State Plan on Aging.

Six Priorities

Burke further highlighted the six priorities outlined for these grants:

1. Community conditions, affordability, and/or transportation.

2. Healthy Living, including strategies to improve nutrition and physical activity.

3. Access to Care, including strategies to enhance health insurance enrollment, outreach, advocacy, and family caregiver support.

4. Social Connectedness, including strategies to improve social inclusion and volunteerism.

5. Population Health, including strategies to reduce cognitive difficulty, hypertension, and depression.

6. Preserving Independence, including strategies to enhance chronic pain management, reduce fall risk, and improve mobility.

Commissioners’ Decision

After thorough consideration, the commissioners, led by Kerry R. Steed, took an action to accept and register for the Healthy Aging Grant for Clinton County, amounting to $216,885. Steed emphasized, “Let’s make sure that money gets to our seniors here in Clinton County.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Presentation

In addition to discussions on elderly services and grants, the commissioners’ meeting also welcomed Citizen and Domestic Violence Advocate Loree Smith. Smith delivered a poignant presentation on domestic violence awareness, shedding light on the critical issue.

During her presentation, Smith shared a heartfelt story of a friend who had experienced domestic violence, highlighting the harsh realities faced by victims. She provided statistics on domestic violence, emphasizing that it affects both men and women annually. With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Smith seized the opportunity to emphasize the magnitude of this pervasive issue.

She said, “If we can provide the support for these victims and encourage them to just tell their story, it may prevent someone from suffering and provide that much-needed hope.”

The commissioners expressed their gratitude to Smith for her dedication to raising awareness about domestic violence and for sharing her message.