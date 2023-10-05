Winners claim first at Elks in scorecard playoff

The team of Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Rocky Long and Herb Johnson won a scorecard playoff Thursday in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

The runnerup team consisted of Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette.

The rest of the field:

30: Jim Doak, Chris Thomas, Gene Breckel

30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins

31: Mark Hess, Bob Storer, Cliff Doyle, Jim Luck

32: Ron Cook, Jack Carson, Fred Stern

33: D Bullock, Mike Shaw, Eric Keltner