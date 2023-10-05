Guest speaker at the English Club meeting, Mary Ellen Krisher, a quilt historian, presented a program on the history of quilts and women’s tradition. Submitted photo

Hostesses Connie Townsend and Claire Ropp greeted 19 members and one guest to the Sept. 1 meeting of the English Club.

The tables were decorated with beautiful cut flower centerpieces and a variety of sea creatures at each plate setting, keeping the theme of “Seas the Day.”

President Carolyn Horan welcomed everyone, Sharon Breckel gave the blessing and a delicious buffet luncheon was served.

September birthdays were celebrated: Avonelle Williams, Barbara Ostermeir, and Joyce Peters.

Roll call was answered by giving members’ favorite sea creature.

Minutes were read, a correction was made and approved.

Sharon Breckel, treasurer’s report: $133with $5 annual dues to be paid today.

Joan Burge, sunshine report; Donna Barnhart thanked everyone for their cards.

Townsend introduced the guest speaker, Mary Ellen Krisher, quilt historian. Her program was the History of Quilts and Women’s tradition.

Quilt is Latin for stuffed bag and is both a verb and noun, three pieces together top, batting, bottom.

Artifacts dating back to 400 BC in India illustrate statues wearing quilted items.

In the 12 century, Christians in the Holy Land quilted undergarments to wear under armor.

This skill traveled to England in the 1500s and quilted garments became popular, such as the Dublet worn by Henry VIII. King Henry VIII was taken with quilted materials and had 23 silk quilt materials made for the royal wardrobe for his 17-year-old bride, Catherine Howard, his fifth wife. She was beheaded two months later.

The 1600s found the upper class women quilting bed covers in their leisure time. The whole cloth quilts or white work are seen in museums of this time period.

The late 1700 century introduced hand painted fabric from India, stitched on cloth known as applique.

In England 1825, cotton materials were being exported. Edmund Potter, grandfather to Beatrix Potter, founded Edmund Potter & Co. and calico fabric printing was born.

During the Revolutionary War into the 1800s, hand weaving cloth began. Commercial fabrics in 1840 were introduced with scrap material becoming more plentiful and the piece quilts and patchwork quilts came to be. The year 1850 introduced the most quilt patterns created.

The Agriculture Society further influenced quilt making with the introduction of colorful feed sacks. Magazines of the era provided quilt patterns. Women’s clubs and organizations made quilts for the needy, the military, abolitionist movements, and charities.

Our own Clinton County Historical Society has a quilt on exhibit made by Rebecca Hadley’s family for an abolitionist auction in 1861. It was purchased and brought back to the Historical Society many years later.

As time has progressed, quilts have been present during the depression for function of warmth as heavy comforters.

The Red Cross organizations accepted quilts for use during World War II.

The 1950s saw a decline in quilting as it became a symbol of poverty.

The year 1970 saw a resurgence of quilting as a survival skill and crafters staple. Progressing into the 2000s and area barn quilt tours in 2010 representing colorful historical patterns.

Quilts are a fine representation of skill, craftsmanship and necessity for homes, invoking many memories of family histories.

Krisher brought several beautiful quilts to exhibit with wonderful historical reference.

Old business: Sign up for hostesses, all but December 2023 is filled.

No new business.

Next month’s hostesses will be Judy Sargent and Claire Ropp in the McCoy’s party room

The meeting was adjourned at 2:25 p.m.