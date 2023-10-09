Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m. for personnel matters and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office conference room, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. This meeting will be held to approve the 2024 County Official Certificate.

Planning Commission to meet

The Wilmington Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the community room on the Municipal Building first floor, 69 N. South St.

MHRB Compliance Committee to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its Compliance Committee meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon

MHRB Board of Directors to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon.

Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.