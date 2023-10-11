I-71 lane closures scheduled

Overnight lane closures will be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week for sign work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, single-lane closures will be in effect on I-71 North and South between State Route 72 and U.S. 68 until 8 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained.

Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.

