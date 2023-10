Warriors come back to beat Falcons 3-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Goshen came back from a first set loss to defeat Clinton-Massie 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons are 4-15 overall and 0-9 in league play. Goshen goes to 7-14 overall, 3-6 in the American.

Leaders for Massie were Natalee Hillman with nine kills, 20 digs and seven aces, Sydney Schneder with 13 assists, Laila Davis with two blocks and Olivia Ward with 47 passes.

SUMMARY

Oct 10, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Warriors 3, Falcons 1

Brelee Addington 2 kills 4 digs 8 passes

Laila Davis 8 kills 1 assist 1 ace 5 digs 2 blocks 8 passes

Annalyse George 12 assists 1 dig 1 pass

Natalee Hillman 9 kills 1 assist 7 aces 20 digs 1 block 46 passes

Peyton Owens 2 digs 6 passes

Emma Redman 6 kills 10 digs 25 passes

Sydney Schneder 2 kills 13 assists 1 ace 11 passes

Lila Theetge 2 kills 5 digs 7 passes

Maddie Ward 2 assists 10 digs 26 passes

Olivia Ward 1 ace 15 digs 47 passes