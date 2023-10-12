On Monday, the Clinton County Republican Party held a forum, open to the public, to discuss and answer questions about Issue 1 that will be on the ballot in November. Jim Rankin, chairman of central committee, said, “Our goal was, and will continue to be, to provide opportunity for our citizens to ask questions and hear from those who represent us.” Alex Triantafilou spoke to a packed room of concerned voters. Monday night’s panel was (from left to right): constitutional lawyer, Melina Siebert; Dayton Right To Life, Rob Tuttle; central committee chairman, Jim Rankin; Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou; and Senator Bob Hackett.

Submitted photo