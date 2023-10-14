BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament BREAKING: Steed runnerup in state golf tournament

SUNBURY — Clinton-Massie junior Andy Steed was the runnerup Saturday in the OHSAA Division II Boys Golf Championship tournament at NorthStar Golf Club.

This story will be updated.