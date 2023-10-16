The next flu and COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic is set for this Wednesday. Pictured are vaccinators Patti Settlemyer, BSN; Pam Daniel, MSN; and Susan Jacobs, RN. Maria LeFaive, REHSIT, at a recent drive-thru vaccination clinic.

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) and its community partners will host the next Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.

The clinic location is the Community Room at the Clinton County Annex, 111 S Nelson Ave. Wilmington. Please enter the building at Entrance B. Individuals are asked to pre-register for a vaccination time slot at this link: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

For ages 12-plus years, vaccines available at these clinics are both influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Flu vaccines available include the high dose vaccine for those ages 65-plus years. COVID-19 vaccine available will be the Pfizer and Moderna brands.

Some additional details:

Updated COVID-19 vaccine is available after two months from last COVID-19 vaccination.

Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

Please bring your medical card (including secondary insurance) to your appointment.

Future Clinics: Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at the Annex Building. Pre-registration for appointments on these dates will soon be available here: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

Clinic Opportunities offered in Partnership with the Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio during Health Fairs:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Prairie View Apartments, 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Apple Tree Apartments, 1-3 p.m.

Other clinics this week include:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – New Sabina Industries, AM shift

Thursday, Oct. 19 – New Sabina Industries, AM and PM shifts

Friday, Oct. 20 – East Clinton schools

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with online scheduling may call the CCHD office at (937) 382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Citizens may also stop by the office in person for scheduling assistance, as well.

Please visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow CCHD on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.