Community Calendar

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Clean-Up Wilmington crew to hold ‘Make a Difference Day’

On Oct. 28, the Clean-Up Wilmington crew will hold “Make a Difference Day” from 9 a.m. to noon in the City of Wilmington municipal building parking lot. Volunteers will be cleaning around the downtown area in anticipation of all the weekend events. Those interested can follow Clean-Up Wilmington on its Facebook page. For more information, contact Annen Vance at [email protected] or 937-382-6509.

Soup & chili luncheon fundraiser set to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup and chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is set for Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch will include homemade soups, chili, dessert and a drink. The cost is any donation individuals wish to make. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.