Kelly Kirk, Rotary Club president-elect, and Tim Doyle, a firefighter/paramedic with the Wilmington Fire Department. Submitted photo

Tim Doyle, firefighter/paramedic with the Wilmington Fire Department, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room, about the Wilmington Fire Department

Doyle has been a firefighter for 31 years and with Wilmington for 23 years.

Doyle gave the club a wonderful history of firefighting in the United States. He also provided statistics about the Wilmington Fire Department:

– 16 firefighters, including the chief

– Covers 117 square miles

– Full-time employees are firefighter and EMS

– 11 to 13 runs are made daily and 85% of those runs are EMS runs.