The winners in the fifth week of the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s “Get Caught Recycling” campaign are Chris and Judy Mills.

“Buster the Mouse” and Erin Hartsock, from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently “busted” Chris and Judy Mills, from the Wilmington area, putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located next to Busam Ford on Main Street in Wilmington.

Chris and Judy told Buster that they have been using the Main Street recycling drop-off for over 30 years. It became a routine to drop-off their recyclables on Chris’s way to work. They noted that it saves them money on their monthly trash service by reducing their volume.

For their efforts in practicing the “3-Rs,” the Mills received a recycled-content prize pack, all neatly packaged inside a new, reusable shopping bag made from recycled plastic bottles.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County drop-off locations. For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout…you could be the next person caught green-handed!