WHS announces Nov. Students of the Month

The Wilmington High School November Students of the Month have been announced. The following is the list of students along with descriptions of each of them from their teachers:

English Department: Alianna Nance

Alianna is a talented writer and skilled reader who comes to class every morning eager to learn and participate. She is insightful, friendly, and kind to her fellow classmates. Because of all the outstanding qualities she brings to school each day, Alianna is a shining example to others of what a Wilmington High Student should strive to be.

Social Studies Department: Antony Puz Siquinajay

Antony deserves to be student of the month for the Social Studies department because he has an amazing work ethic, good attitude, and is always engaged in class discussions and content. I absolutely love the positive energy he brings to class every day and willingness to participate. Additionally, Antony is responsible as he adheres to expectations daily & offers help to myself & his peers when and if needed. I absolutely adore Antony & love having him in my class.

Science Department: Reagan Reese

Hard working student and example for other students. Reagen is always on task and polite to teachers and students alike. Always participates in labs thoroughly and does all work to completion. She needs to be recognized for being an outstanding human in general.

Foreign Language Department: Luke Achtermann

Luke is a great Spanish student. He is a leader in class. He is always participating and helpful. He even suggested to watch some Spanish content during skills lab. He is respectful and kind.

Exceptional Student Education: Travis Sardinas

Travis has worked hard to set goals and make steps toward achieving them. He is patient and always willing to participate. Travis has improved his attendance and shown he is ready for more independence and responsibility.

Physical Education: Caydn Denniston and PJ McKnight

Caydn and PJ come to class everyday prepared to workout and challenge themselves. They have a great attitude in class and try to push others along. Keep up the great work and positive energy.

Ag Department: Katie Curry

Katie is very deserving of the Ag Student of the Month. She has served this year at the Wilmington FFA Treasurer. She has accurately and efficiently served and carried out her duties as the chapter Treasurer. In her classes she gets her work done on time and goes out of her way to help other students. I cannot wait to see her achieve her future plans!

Art Department: Noah Conarroe

Noah Conarroe is the Art Department student of the month for November! Noah is a fantastic artist and is always striving to create intriguing and complex pieces of art. It is easy for a student with natural artistic talent to plateau and take the easy route with assignments, this is never the case with Noah. Noah’s self-portrait in Printmaking by far exceeded any standard that was set for the project. Noah is a diligent and independent worker and is always quick to speak up during our class critiques with insightful comments. Keep up the fantastic work! Congratulations!

Math Department: Emma Brooks

Emma Brooks is the math department student of the month. Emma works hard every day. She is always prepared and asks excellent clarifying questions when needed. Emma participates in any activity and is a joy to have in class. Congratulations Emma!

Tech Department: Bella Earley

Bella Earley is the November Student of the Month for the Tech Department. Bella is truly a great student and classmate. She works hard to understand new concepts in computer programming class and is quick to not only ask for help when needed but also offer support to other students. On the rare occasion when she misses class she is quick to learn what she missed and get caught up. Bella also is a leader in FFA and can be found running the circulation desk in the library during 5th period. Thanks for all your leadership and showing what it means to be a well rounded, model student.