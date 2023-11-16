Ohio State Highway Patrol reports

CLINTON COUNTY — The following report is collected from incident reports provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report webpage. The following includes documented reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post and other law enforcement agencies in Clinton County. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 5:12 p.m. on November 12, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident around the intersection of U.S. 68, New Burlington Road, and Port William Road. According to the report, a 2005 Dodge Dakota, driven by a 57-year-old Jeffersonville male, was traveling southeast on New Burlington Road and “ran a stop sign at the intersection” and was struck by a 2016 Nissan Juke, driven by a 65-year-old Cuba male, traveling southwest on U.S. 68. The Dodge then “drove off road left striking a mailbox cluster, overturned, went off road right and struck (two parked vehicles),” according to the report. No injuries were reported. The Dodge driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and would be charged with alleged O.V.I. and a stop sign violation in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 3:44 p.m. on November 8, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 22 in Richland Township resulting in minor injuries. According to the report, a 2017 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 56-year-old New Vienna male, was driving west on U.S. 22 and “failed to yield while making a left turn” and struck a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by a 22-year-old Wilmington male. The Jeep driver had suffered suspected minor injuries while the Ford driver had possible injuries, according to the report. While the Jeep driver was examined by SRWW EMS, neither was taken to a medical center for treatment. Both vehicles suffered disabling damage and were towed from the scene. The Jeep driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation.

• At 3:46 p.m. on November 8, Wilmington Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Lincoln and East Locust Street. According to the report, a 2008 Buck Enclave, driven by a 40-year-old Wilmington female, was traveling northbound on North Lincoln Street approaching East Locust Street. “(The Jeep driver) failed to stop at a traffic light,” the report states. The Jeep driver attempted to turn left on East Locust Street and struck a 2017 Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old Dayton female. The Jeep driver was issued a citation for an alleged traffic control device violation. No injuries were reported. The report indicates the vehicles had disabling damage but were not towed from the scene.

• At 6:54 a.m. on November 7, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 73. According to the report, a 2016 Toyota Scion iM, driven by a 21-year-old Hillsboro male, had “failed to yield when turning left on Airborne Road” from State Route 73 and was struck by a 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by an 18-year-old New Vienna male. The Toyota driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

• At 2:57 p.m. on November 8, troopers were dispatched to an accident on a ramp from U.S. 68 to State Route 350 in Washington Township. According to the report, a 2005 Ford Ranger, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 68 and 350 a struck a 2014 Mazda CX-5, driven by a 21-year-old Wilmington female. No injuries were reported and only minor damage was done to the vehicles. The Ford driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation.

• At 10:48 p.m. on November 6, troopers were dispatched to an overturned vehicle on I-71 in Liberty Township. According to the report, a 2005 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 29-year-old Mason female, was traveling southbound on I-71, drove off the left of the roadway, and struck “the raised grass median” before overturning. The driver was not injured and not under the influence, according to the report. The vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver would be cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 12:16 p.m. on November 6, Wilmington Police responded to a North Lincoln Street residence in reference to a vehicle backing up into a parked car. According to the report, a 59-year-old male resident was backing out of his driveway and “failed to see the vehicle (a 2006 Honda Accord) on the side of the street directly behind.” Both vehicles had minor damage. The driver was cited for alleged improper backing.

• At 6:57 a.m. on November 8, troopers were dispatched to an overturned vehicle on Gladys Road in Clark Township. According to the report, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier drove off the left side of the road and “struck a ditch and utility pole before overturning and coming to a rest on its top.” The driver was not listed in the report, but the vehicle was listed as belonging to a West Union resident. No injuries were reported. The vehicle suffered disabling damage and had to be towed. The report indicates this is a hit-and-run incident.

• At 9:51 a.m. on November 6, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident, including an overturned tractor, on State Route 73 in Union Township. According to the report, a tractor, driven by a 26-year-old Waynesville male, and a 2014 Freightliner M2 truck, driven by a 43-year-old from Cedar Springs, Michigan, were traveling eastbound on State Route 73. The truck “failed to maintain assured clear distance” and struck the rear of the tractor which overturned and “went off the right side of the roadway.” Both vehicles had disabling damages and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. No citations were given to either driver.

• At 5:01 p.m. on November 8, troopers were dispatched to Gallimore Road near Sullivan Road in Liberty Township in a sideswiped vehicle. According to the report, a 2015 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 23-year-old Grove City male, was traveling southwest on Gallimore Road while a 2022 John Deere tractor, operated by a 43-year-old Washington Court House male and belonged to a farm in Sabina, was driving northeast on the street. The tractor had a piece of farm equipment attached to it which is what hit the Jeep, causing disabling damage. The tractor/equipment only had minor damage. No injuries were reported. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be involved. The Jeep was towed away from the scene.

• At 7:32 p.m. on November 12, troopers received a report of a deer being struck by a vehicle on I-71 in Liberty Township. According to the report, the vehicle – a 2022 Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old West Jefferson male – was traveling northeast on I-71 when it struck the deer as it was attempting to cross the road. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road. The driver had possible injuries and his passenger – a 63-year-old West Jefferson female – has suspected minor injuries, according to the report. Both were treated at the scene by Port William EMS. The Honda had suffered disabling damage to the front of the vehicle and was towed away from the scene.

• At 6:11 p.m. on November 7, Wilmington Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Nelson and West Locust Street. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 26-year-old male, was traveling west on West Locust Street and slowed down for a deer. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 44-year-old Wilmington female, was driving north on South Nelson Street and continued into the intersection. The Hyundai then continued after the deer cleared the roadway resulting in the Chevrolet striking the Hyundai. The Chevrolet suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene, while the Hyundai only had minor damage. No injuries were reported. No citations or charges were issued.

