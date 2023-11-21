East Clinton boys win opener; girls fall short at RZL East Clinton boys win opener; girls fall short at RZL East Clinton boys win opener; girls fall short at RZL East Clinton boys win opener; girls fall short at RZL

WILMINGTON — Ricky Kempke led East Clinton to a win Monday in the season opening bowling match at Royal Z Lanes.

Kempke had a 456 two-game series as the Astros came out on top 2,521 to 2,067. The Wildcats had the better of it in the baker games but East Clinton had built a large lead by then.

On the girls side, Williamsburg picked up the win 1,412 to 1,351.

Lily Beers led East Clinton with games of 215 and 136.

SUMMARY

Nov 20, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

East Clinton 2521, Williamsburg 2067

EC: Austin Alloy 199, 157; Preston Behr 160, 202; Denver Day 195, 222; Lukas Runk 151, 193; Ricky Kempke 236, 220

Bakers: 161, 146, 143, 140 (590)

WHS: JJ 134, 144; Jonathon 152, 89; Greg 134, 143; Timmy 161, 149; Owen 149, 187

Bakers: 122, 150, 179, 174 (625)

–

Girls Results

Williamsburg 1412, Esat Clinton 1351

EC: Livia Galea 75, 58; Aubrey Hosler 68, 62; Liz Williams 89, 83; Serena Wiliams 94, 93; Lily Beers 215, 136

Bakers: 101, 68, 104, 105 (378)

WHS: Bowler 1 60, 77; Bowler 2 89, 124; Bowler 3 107, 103; Bowler 4 135, 111; Bowler 5 89, 64

Bakers 132, 115, 101, 105 (453)