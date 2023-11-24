Students recognized for achievements at Blan BOE meeting

Putman Elementary School Principal Jeri Earley, second from left, recognized, from left, Chanda Addington, Angie Kees, and Kim Merritt as recipients of the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Bronze Award at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal photos From left, Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger recognized Hailee Harris and Alayna Davenport for their achievements in soccer at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger, left, recognizes Gracie Kaehler for her achievements in tennis at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. From left, Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger recognized Caleb Sears and Seth Perkins for their achievements in football at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger, left, recognizes Matt Sexton at Monday’s Blanchester School Board Meeting for being named SBAAC National Division Tennis Coach of the Year. From left, Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger recognizes Zach Musselman, Tristan Malone, and Jude Huston for their achievements in football at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger, left, recognizes Xander Culberson for his achievements in football at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger, left, recognizes Alivia Brewster for her achievements in golf at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting. From left, Blanchester High School Athletic Director Brad Ballinger recognizes Desiree Abbott, Madison Winemiller, and Hope Blankenbeckler for their achievements in volleyball at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting.

