Girls Basketball Final: Western Brown 73, Clinton-Massie 16

MT. ORAB — Olivia Fischer scored 18 points in the first quarter and finished with 34 as Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie 73-16 Monday night.

The SBAAC American Division opener leaves the Falcons at 1-2 on the year. The Broncos are 3-0.

Fisher scored 18 of Western Brown’s 26 points in the first as Massie fell in a 26-0 hole.

Rylee Long led the Falcons with eight points, all in the second quarter.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Broncos 73, Falcons 16

WB^26^21^19^7^^73

CM^0^13^2^1^^16

(16) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 0-0-0-0 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 Pence 2-1-0-5 Long 3-2-0-8 Swope 0-0-0-0 Grant 1-0-0-2 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Collett 0-0-0-0 Maxwell-Deboard 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-1-1 Green 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-3-1-16

(73) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lang 3-0-1-7 Jones 3-0-0-6 Campbell 1-0-0-2 Armstrong 3-1-3-10 Ruby 3-0-0-6 Butler 2-0-1-5 Potts 0-0-0-0 Verdon 1-0-1-3 Sears 0-0-0-0 Fischer 13-6-2-34 TOTALS 29-7-8-73

FIELD GOALS: CM 6-36 (Rylee Long 3-7)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 3-19

FREE THROWS: CM 1-4

REBOUNDS: CM-15 (Emma Redman 4 Hailey Myers 4 Addison Swope 3)

ASSISTS: CM-2

STEALS: CM-5 (Alex Pence 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1

TURNOVERS: CM-23