Gathering planned in memory of former WC English professor

James I. McNelis III

Wilmington College alumni and friends are invited to join faculty and staff in celebrating the life and legacy of former English professor James I. McNelis III at a memorial service on Saturday (Dec. 2), at 4 p.m., in the T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse, which is located in WC’s Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

McNelis, 63, of Arcata, CA, died on Aug. 12, 2023. He was a member of the College’s English faculty from 2001 until his retirement in 2018 as an associate professor. His passion for medieval literature was evident in his teaching, research and the many students he mentored. His many enthusiasms also included popular culture and film, U.S. politics, fencing and all things Japanese.

The service will provide an opportunity for friends and former colleagues and students to share memories of the professor. His students are especially encouraged to attend to represent McNelis’ impact as a teacher. Organizers plan to continue the tribute at Generations Pizzeria following the ceremony.