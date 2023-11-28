Girls Basketball Final: Batavia 60, Wilmington 31

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Struggling with its shooting, Wilmington dropped a 60-31 decision Monday to Batavia at Fred Summers Court.

The game was the first in the SBAAC American Division this season for both teams.

Wilmington (1-1 overall) was just 12 for 45 from the field, which included a 3 for 20 performance from beyond the three-point line.

Batavia led the whole way, 13-8 after one, 28-17 at halftime and 43-28 at the end of three quarters. The Bulldogs put an exclamation point on the win with a 17-3 margin in the final quarter.

Miya Nance had 12 points, five steals and three assists for Wilmington. Elle Martin finished with 10 points.

Lucy Thompson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Macy McHenry hit four three-pointers and totaled 16 points for BHS.

SUMMARY

Nov 27, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Batavia 60, Wilmington 31

B^13^15^15^17^^60

W^8^9^11^3^^31

(60) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 1-0-0-2 McHenry 5-4-2-16 L. Layman 1-0-4-6 A. Layman 4-1-3-12 Shepherd 3-0-1-7 Thompson 6-1-2-15 King 1-0-0-2 Crawford 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-6-12-60

(31) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 1-0-0-2 Conley 1-0-0-2 A. Martin 2-1-0-5 E. Martin 4-1-1-10 Tippett 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Cole 0-0-0-0 Hudson 0-0-0-0 Nance 4-1-3-12 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-3-4-31

FIELD GOALS: B (21-43) Thompson 6-8; W (12-45) Nance 4-9

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (6-13) McHenry 4-7; W (3-20)

FREE THROWS: B (12-18); W (4-10)

REBOUNDS: B-38 (Thompson 10); W-16 (Bayless 4 E. Martin 3, Conley 2, A. Martin 2, Nance 2, Walker 1, Hudson 1)

ASSISTS: B-12 (A. Layman 4); W-7 (Nance 3 A. Martin 2 Conley 1 E Martin 1

STEALS: B-12 (A. Layman 4); W-15 (Nance 5 Hudson 3 Tippett 2 Conley 2 Bayless 1 A. Martin 1 E Martin 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-2; W-0

TURNOVERS: B-25; W-23