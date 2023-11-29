Local public meetings

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Auditor’s Office conference room, located at 1850 Davids Dr., Suite 303, Wilmington. This meeting will be held to approve the county’s amended certificate and other items that may come before the board.

Park Board meeting to be held

A Clinton County Park Board meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, in Wilmington.