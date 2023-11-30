Falcons soar in pair of wins over Warriors at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie bowlers remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Wednesday with two wins over Goshen.

The girls squad won easily 1,780 to 1,438. Jacelyn Lawson had a 202 game and led CM with a 374 series.

“It was an total team effort in a great win,” coach Wynnetta Johnston said. “Everyone got some lane time and it is great to be 2-0 in the league.”

The boys were without several regulars but managed a 2,763 to 2,482 win over Goshen.

“It is nice to be able to have depth,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Going into the season the message has been every bowler 1-7 is going to have to contribute this season to meet our goals. Every bowler got to contribute last night. Brandon Mortiz’s 279 game really gave us a boost.”

Moritz feat came in the first game. Sam Massie had games of 226 and 212 to lead the Falcons in the two-game set.

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2023

@Eastgate Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs Goshen

Girls Results

Falcons 1780, Warriors 1438

Game 1: Haley Hinkle 105, Rylie Gilbert 152, Shelby Robinson 87, Keira Schafer 170, Jacelyn Lawson 172

Game 2: Rylie Gilbert 141, Kiera Schafer 107, Jacelyn Lawson 202, Saydi Hall 87, Riley Blom 119

Baker Games: 137, 89, 94, 118

Boys Results

Falcons 2763, Warriors 2482

Game 1: Wyatt Smith 220, Ian Adams 179, Brandon Moritz 279, Sam Massie 226, Sub 166

Game 2: Wyatt Smith 197, Ian Adams 166, Sam Massie 212, Sub 138, Sub 150

Baker Games: 223, 229, 177, 201