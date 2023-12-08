Elks golf club tournament raises $1,000 for Grayson Blackburn

The 797 Elks Golf Club held a fundraising tournament for Grayson Blackburn, who has been diagnosed with CLN3 Batten Disease. The Charity Open Club Championship, sponsored by First State Bank, raised $1,000 for the Blackburn family. In the photo, from left to right, Tina Morgan (Elks Golf Club board member), Brad Johnston (Elks Golf Club board member), Cam Marsh (First State Bank), Bob Vanzant (Elks Golf Club board member), Grayson Blackburn, Emily Blackburn, Brad Blackburn, Dan Williams (Elks Golf Club board member). For more information, visit the website (www.guidinggrayson.com).

Submitted Photo