LC grad Little joins staff at Ames Family Dentistry

Aaron Little DDS has joined the Ames Family Dentistry practice in Wilmington at 1150 W. Locust St., West End Medical Building.

Little will be working alongside Dr. Jody Ames DDS. Ames has been practicing in Wilmington for 27 years and is excited to have Dr. Little join his team, according to a press release submitted by Ames.

The team also includes Allison Becker RDH. Becker, who is Dr. Little’s sister, has been with Dr. Ames’ team for four years as a dental hygienist.

Little grew up on a farm outside of Lynchburg where he attended Lynchburg-Clay schools. While in high school he was involved in many groups and competed in basketball and cross country. He then pursued a career in dentistry by completing all of his college studies at Ohio State, which included a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Business, as well as his DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) degree.

In his free time, Little enjoys supporting Buckeye football. Little is a current member of the ADA, ODA, and Dayton Dental Society. In an effort to keep up with current technology and continue his studies, Little also is a member of the Sfumato Advanced Study Club in Dublin, Ohio which brings in world-renowned speakers to discuss advancements within the fields.