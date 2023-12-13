Are there too many rules?

Do we have too many rules? Rules and laws are supposedly put in place to create a more structured and safe “society for all.” Do our public officials sometimes get carried away and create a structure of rules that may or may not last in perpetuity? When Sugar Grove Cemetery was dedicated in 1859, the rules for the cemetery were published in The Wilmington Watchman March 10, 1859. Do we still need to obey? I find no record that any of the rules have been deleted. The following rules were approved by the cemetery board of directors.

1. Each member of the Corporation is entitled to a ticket of admission for his or her family, and shall also have the privilege of introducing strangers. Other persons must obtain permission from a member of the Board for riding or entering within the enclosure.

2. Each ticket shall have written or printed thereon the name of the person to whom issued and no ticket shall be transferable.

3. Persons on foot will be admitted on all days except Sundays and Holidays.

4. The gates will be closed on Sundays and Holidays except to the proprietors of lots and their families, and they must be on foot.

5. No children will be admitted unless attended by some person who will be responsible for their conduct.

6. No riding or driving will be allowed faster than a walk.

7. Persons with refreshments will not be admitted.

8. No persons with firearms or dogs will be permitted to enter the enclosure and no smoking will be allowed.

9. Horses must not be left unless fastened at the place prepared for such purposes.

10. All persons are prohibited from plucking flowers, either wild or cultivated, breaking or injuring any tree, plant, or shrub, or entering any individuals enclosure without leave, or in any way injuring any Monument, Vault, Railing, or other structure.

11. No person will be permitted to disturb the quiet and good order of the place in any way.

12. No money shall be paid to the attendant at the gate or grounds.

13. All persons entering or leaving the grounds are required to do so by the front gate or entrance, except when the small gate on the Railroad will be open for the admission of persons on foot.

14. All persons entering the grounds with a horse or carriage are required to keep within the drives and avenues prepared for the same.

As it is of the most importance that there should be strict observance of all the proprieties due the place whether embraced with-in these regulations or not. No improper conduct will be permitted to pass unnoticed.

Need a chuckle for the day? On page 78 and 79 of the Mayor’s court record, we find that Lewis Bogan and John W. Cast were arrested for riding their horses on the sidewalk. Each rider paid a fine of $2.05. Illegal ale houses were also often targeted. The fine for keeping an ale house was $25 plus court costs. On June 10, 1871, Lewis Beckett was arrested for driving too fast on the streets of Wilmington – no reference was made as to whether it was a car or a horse. The fine was $2 plus court costs.