FELICITY — Making 33 free throws, Felicity rallied Friday night to beat Blanchester 84-74 in overtime in SBAAC National Division boys basketball.

The Cardinals trailed 51-44 after three periods but outscored the Wildcats 40-23 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Blanchester is 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the division. Felicity is 2-3 overall, 1-1 in league play.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 20 points. Kaden Cromer had 19 points while Evan Malott added 18.

After a slow start, Blanchester picked up the pace offensively in the second and third quarters. The Wildcats trailed 13-11 after then surged to the lead 28-25 at the break.

The Wildcats then scored 23 points in the third and led by seven going to the final period.

The Cardinals were 33 for 50 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Wildcats 47-18, according to the SBAAC website. They attempted just six three-pointers.

SUMMARY

Dec 15, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin HS

Cardinals 84, Wildcats 74 OT

B^11^17^23^12^11^^74

F^13^12^19^19^21^^84

(74) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Malott 6-2-4-18 Taylor 2-0-0-4 Tangonan 2-1-3-8 Sipple 5-0-10-20 Cromer 8-0-3-19 Culberson 0-0-0-0 Bradley 1-0-0-2 Byrom 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 25-4-20-74

(84) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blackburn 2-0-2-6 Marlow 3-0-4-6 Ninichuk 3-1-9-16 Taulbee 2-0-4-8 Taylor 5-0-6-16 Blevins 3-0-6-12 Broadwell 2-0-0-4 Forbes 4-0-2-10 TOTALS 24-1-33-82

FIELD GOALS: B (25-60) Cromer 8-12 Malott 6-13 Sipple 5-16; F (24-55) Taylor 5-7 Forbes 4-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (4-15) Malott 2-6 Byrom 1-3 Tangonan 1-2; F (1-6)

FREE THROWS: B (20-34) Sipple 10-13; F (33-50) Ninichuck 9-12 Blevins 6-8

REBOUNDS: B-18 (Malott 4 Taylor 4 Sipple 4 Tangonan 2 Cromer 1 Culberson 1 Bradley 1 Byrom 1); F-47 (Forbes 10 Blackburn 10)

ASSISTS: B-16 (Taylor 7 Sipple 4 Bradley 2 Cromer 1 Tangonan 1 Malott 1); F-10 (Marlow 4)

STEALS: B-14 (Malott 3 Sipple 3 Taylor 2 Tangonan 2 Culberson 2 Bradley 1 Cromer 1); F-11 (Marlow 3 Taylor 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-4 (Sipple 3 Cromer 1); F-3

TURNOVERS: B-17; F-26