HUBER HEIGHTS — On the strength of four first-place finishes, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team finished fourth in the 14-team Wayne Invitational Thursday.

Erin Belisle won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, Malea Beam won the 500 free, and that duo plus Ellie Smith and Emma Everitt took the top spot in the 200 free relay.

The Wilmington girls finished sixth. Hannah Scott (100 free) and Bailey Moyer (100 butterfly) led the Hurricane with second-place finishes.

On the boys side of the Wayne Invitational, Wilmington finished sixth and Clinton-Massie finished 10th among 14 teams.

Wilmington’s top finishers were Preston Ziegler (50 free) and Aidan Benitez (500 free) with a third-place finishes

Quinton Smith led the Falcons boys squad with a sixth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and eighth-place finish in the 100 free.