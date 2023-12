BLANCHESTER — On the strength of the most pins, Clinton-Massie won the Blanchester Holiday Duals Saturday at the BHS gym.

Blanchester was 8th overall. Individual results were not yet avaiable.

Eaton’s Brayden Deem was voted the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Clinton-Massie finished 8-1 in the two-day event, as did Hamilton and Madeira. Clinton-Massie had the most pins and was declared the team champion.

“We’re really proud of our wrestlers for fighting tough this weekend,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “Our seniors are doing a great job of leading by example and our younger wrestlers are following suit. These guys work hard and it shows on the mat.”

Cody Lisle, Gatlin Newkirk and Elijah Groh were all 6-0 for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Blanchester Holiday Duals

Dec 15-16, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie High School

106: Cody Lisle pinned Laylla Sears (B) 0:50; won by forfeit West Union; pinned Depperschmidt (CC) 0:43; won by forfeit Madeira; won by forfeit Cov Cath; pinned Stith (Bat) 0:24; dec Knowles (H) 15-1; pinned Pardini (NR) 0:17; pinned Sawesky (E) 0:22

113: Connor Musser won by forfeit Blanchester; was pinned by Cantrell (WU) 0:48; won by forfeit Campbell Co.; was pinned by Opichka (Mad) 4:48; pinned Rodriguez (Cov) 0:57; pinned Evans (Bat) 0:19; pinned Smith (H) 2:25; won by forfeit New Richmond; won by forfeit Eaton

120: Evan Jett won by forfeit Blanchester; pinned Brown (WU) 0:56; won by forfeit Campbell Co.; was pinned by Wischer (Mad) 1:46; won by forfeit Cov Cath; won by forfeit Batavia; was pinned by Knowles (H) 1:05; pinned Opoka (NR) 0:17; pinned Risner (E) 3:14

126: Kaylee Ramsey won by forfeit Blanchester; won by forfeit West Union; won by forfeit Campbell Co.

126: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Hartley (Mad) 0:47; pinned Ford (Cov) 2:40; pinned Pastura (Bat) 3:48; pinned Fulton (H) 1:04; won by forfeit New Richmond; dec Comer (E) 7-5 OT SV

132: Gatlin Newkirk won by forfeit Blanchester; won by forfeit West Union; dec Koroly (CC) 4-1

132: Kaylee Ramsey was pinned by Otto (Mad) 0:22; won by forfeit Cov Cath; was dec by Dwertman-Phillips (Bat) 5-2; was pinned by Iglesia (H) 1:09; won by forfeit New Richmond; won by forfeit Eaton

138: Chris Back was pinned by Zach Musselman (B) 0:41; won by forfeit West Union; won by forfeit Campbell Co.; was tech fall by McClain (Mad) 4:00; was pinned by Becker (Cov) 4:35; was pinned by Huffman (Bat) 1:48; was pinned by Maggard (H) 5:40; was pinned by Rostetter (NR) 0:28; was dec by Tyler (E) 12-0

144: Gage Beatty was pinned by Caleb Sears (B) 1:52; won by forfeit West Union; was pinned by Heisler (CC) 0:25; was pinned by Koch (Mad) 1:02; was pinned by Dailey (Cov) 032; pinned Gough (Bat) 0:23; was pinned by Hernandez (H) 0:17; was pinned by Waldman (NR) 5:37; was pinned by Deem (E) 1:16

150: Dillon Mounce pinned Alexander Johnson (B) 0:41; won by forfeit West Union; pinned Depperschmidt (CC) 0:15; was pinned by Thiele (Mad) 2:00; was pinned by Bishop (Cov) 0:57; pinned Quick (Bat) 0:51; was pinned by Anderson (H) 1:17; was pinned by Martinez (NR) 4:34; dec Douthit (E) 4-2

157: Hunter Monds pinned Odin Taylor (B) 1:21; pinned Francis (WU) 0:36; was pinned by Denneman (CC) 3:10; pinned Lanner (Mad) 0:30; pinned Heck (Cov) 2:26; pinned Fitzgerald (Bat) 1:17; pinned Weschler (H) 0:55; pinned Stark (NR) 0:53; was pinned by Thacker (E) 2:37

165: Jackson Doyle won by forfeit Blanchester; won by forfeit West Union; dec Dahms (CC) 10-1; pinned Calloway (Mad) 1:59; pinned Becker (Cov) 1:05; won by forfeit Batavia; pinned Stinespring (H) 0:44; was pinned by Crouthers (NR) 3:01; pinned Trantanella (E) 5:19

175: Cash Mounce pinned Jude Huston (B) 3:40; pinned Hamilton (WU) 1:33; pinned Huon (Mad) 0:52; was tech fall by Smith (Cov) 21-3; pinned Nelson (Bat) 2:30; pinned Bryant (H) 5:05; pinned McClanahan (NR) 1:14; pinned Jerdon (E) 3:22

190: Laith Latif was pinned by Tristen Malone (B) 1:56; dec Craig (CC) 17-5; was pinned by Kocaoglu (Mad) 0:45; won by forfeit Cov Cath; pinned Ashcraft (Bat) 1:02; was pinned by Hodges (H) 1:48; won by forfeit New Richmond; was pinned by Stewart (E) 0:26

190: Nick Hanlon was pinned by Schmauch (WU) 1:18

215: Matt Fawley pinned Eli Holley (B) 3:22; was dec by Allender (CC) 7-3; was pinned by James (Mad) 4:14; won by forfeit Cov Cath; pinned Goldsmith (H) 2:33; won by forfeit New Richmond; pinned Witt (E) 1:49

215: Brendan Musser pinned Cowan (WU) 1:53; pinned Thompson (Bat) 0:36

285: Elijah Groh pinned Kane Scott (B) 1:42; pinned Smith (WU) 0:34; won by forfeit Campbell Co.; won by forfeit Madeira; won by forfeit Cov Cath; pinned King (Bat) 0:17; pinned Rodriguez (H) 0:41; pinned Stockton (NR) 0:50; pinned Hoefler (E) 1:01

EXH: Finnegan Denehy pinned Wiley (B) 0:14

EXH: Ella Groh was pinned by Madeira

EXH: Shelby Randolf was pinned by Madeira

EXH: Jackson Doyle pinned Iker (Bat) 0:31

EXH: Justin Beekman pinned Kendel (E) 1:08

EXH: Brendan Musser pinned Witt (E) 0:29