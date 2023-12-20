RIPLEY — With Xander Lake and Peyton Lilly in foul trouble, East Clinton got help from its bench in a 52-41 win over Ripley-ULH Tuesday night.

The win puts East Clinton at 3-5 on the year.

Lake led East Clinton with 15 points. Toby Huff added nine points..

But in the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays began to mount a charge. East Clinton got off to a fast start and led the whole way, including 39-22 after three quarters.

Ripley chipped away at the difference in the fourth.

“They sped us up in the fourth and we got a little rattled,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Lake and Lilly got in to some foul trouble late but our bench stepped up huge for us.”

Though Ripley outscored East Clinton 19-13 in the fourth, the Astros held on for the win thanks to the play of Dylan Arnold and Aiden Warner in the fourth quarter.

“Quality win for us,” Snow said. “We knocked down some shots when we needed a big score and we defended in the half court. We did what we were supposed to do.”

Lake was dominant while he was on the court.

“Lake had himself a night,” said Snow. “He had a night crashing the boards and scoring. He let the game come to him tonight.”

The Astros are off until Jan. 2 when Georgetown visits Lees Creek. East Clinton then travels to Blanchester Jan. 5.

“Now we have to string a couple more games together scoring in the 50s while holding teams in the 30s or 40s,” said Snow.

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2023

@Ripley-ULH High School

East Clinton Ripley-ULH 41

R^4^9^9^19^^41

EC^11^13^15^13^^52

(50) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Williams 1-0-3-5 Huff 3-1-2-9 Arnold Crowe 3-0-1-7 Lilly 2-1-2-7 Lake 6-0-5-15 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Warner 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 18-3-13-52

(41) RIPLEY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) T Fyffe 2-0-0-4 Bathy 6-2-2-16 Kirk 1-0-0-2 French 1-0-0-2 B Fyffe 3-0-3-9 Manning 3-0-0-6 Cary 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-2-5-41